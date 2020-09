Police were able to recover a male hiker who went missing near Arkwright Falls.

ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been found after he was briefly reported missing while hiking in Chautuaqua County.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received word of a missing hiker near Burnham Road in Arkwright.

About two hours later, with the help of K-9 Link, the man was found in a wooded area near Arkwright Falls.