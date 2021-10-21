Missing: help sought in locating Cheektowaga man with medical issues

County officials are searching for 70-year-old Henry L. Hall, who has been missing since 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He has Alzheimer’s disease and a heart condition.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man with medical issues has gone missing, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding him.

They are searching for 70-year-old Henry L. Hall, who has been missing since 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Hall has Alzheimer’s disease and a heart condition, and he had yet to take his medication at the time of his disappearance.

The sheriff's office believes he might attempt to visit his former apartment building in Buffalo, near Northampton and Kilhoffer streets.

Hall, who is listed as 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing glasses, black pants, and a blue fleece.

Hall was last seen at 1205 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, west of Harlem Road. He's believed to be on foot.