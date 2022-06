Michael A. Fox was last seen around 2 a.m. on June 13, near Rice Road and Zimmerman Road in the Town of Boston. He was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.

BOSTON, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man has gone missing, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating him.

Michael A. Fox was last seen around 2 a.m. on June 13, near Rice Road and Zimmerman Road in the Town of Boston. He was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with New York registration of JLY8110.

If you have information on his whereabouts, or have had contact with him recently, you are asked to contact Erie County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 716-858-2903.