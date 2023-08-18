Missing: Help sought in locating 12-year-old autistic girl from Grand Island

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating Clare Ambrose, who is a 12-year-old autistic girl from Grand Island.

Clare, who is Black, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, about 100 pounds, and wears her black hair in "puffs." She was last seen wearing a turquoise top, and shorts, and is possibly barefoot. Clare may be wearing her red or pink satin cap as well.

The sheriff's office says Clare is autistic and can become frightened easily. If you see her, you're asked not to approach Clare and instead call 911 or Erie County Sheriff's dispatch center at 716-858-2903 immediately.