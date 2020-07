According to police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, he was last seen on June 22 in Middleport.

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. — Town of Middleport Police are attempting to locate Joshua Coughlin, a 16-year-old who also has ties to Lockport.

Coughlin is a white male who is 5 feet tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.