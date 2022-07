Lelah Velazquez is a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She weighs 110 pounds and has "long dark hair with the bottom half dyed blonde," state police said.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 15-year-old girl from the Town of Clarence has run away from home, and New York State Police are asking for help in finding her.

Lelah Velazquez is a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She weighs 110 pounds and has "long dark hair with the bottom half dyed blonde," according to state police.