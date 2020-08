They say Yamarize Torres did not return home on Thursday. She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch and 95 pounds, has shoulder-length brown, curly hair, and brown eyes.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday.

They say Yamarize Torres did not return home on Thursday. She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch and 95 pounds, has shoulder-length brown, curly hair, and brown eyes.

Hamburg Police said they believed she was wearing blue zip-up hoodie, white Vans shoes, and shorts or pants.