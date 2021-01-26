Missing girl found at crest of the Grand Island bridge

12-year-old special needs child had been reported missing Monday morning from her Niagara Falls home.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A child with special needs is safe and back with her family thanks to a US Border Patrol agent and a New York State Trooper.

The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Monday morning from her home in Niagara Falls. A report came in of a girl walking in the traffic lane of the North Grand Island Bridge. A Border Patrol agent nearby heard the call and found the girl near the crest of the bridge. He activated his emergency lights to get traffic to yield and tried to talk to the girl, who was unresponsive.

Shortly after, a NYSP patrol arrived and positioned their car in front of the girl and also tried to talk to her. However, the girl became frightened and moved towards the edge of the bridge indicating she may jump. That's when the trooper reached out and grabbed her bringing her to safety.