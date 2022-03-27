Missing: Erie County Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating 63-year-old man

Frederick M. Tornow is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 63-year-old man who has been reported as missing.

Frederick M. Tornow is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and "is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders," according to the sheriff's office.

He was reported as missing around 8 p.m.

His last known location was 50 Commerce Parkway in East Aurora. He drives a four-door Honda Civic sedan that's blue, with a New York license plate AKJ2120.