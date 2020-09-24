UPDATE: Silver Alert for Clarence woman canceled

Sandra J. Zavrel, 71, is white and is listed as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Sandra J. Zavrel has been canceled.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Clarence woman with a history of Alzheimer’s disease who has gone missing.

Sandra J. Zavrel, 71, is white and is listed as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says she was last seen wearing black pants, a blue fleece or sweater, and had glasses.

Her last known location was in the 9100 block of Hillview Drive in Clarence. They believe she is on foot,