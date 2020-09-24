UPDATE: Silver Alert for Clarence woman canceled

CLARENCE, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Sandra J. Zavrel has been canceled.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Clarence woman with a history of Alzheimer’s disease who has gone missing.
Sandra J. Zavrel, 71, is white and is listed as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office says she was last seen wearing black pants, a blue fleece or sweater, and had glasses.
Her last known location was in the 9100 block of Hillview Drive in Clarence. They believe she is on foot,
If you have any information on Zavrel's whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.