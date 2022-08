David C. Rasmussen has "severe PTSD and is believed to have an altered mental state and may be in need of medical attention," police said.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for David C. Rasmussen, who went missing Thursday.

Rasmussen has "severe PTSD and is believed to have an altered mental state and may be in need of medical attention," according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Police say he might attempt to travel for Fort Erie, Canada.