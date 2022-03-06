Ride for Missing Children returns to Western New York

The National Center for missing and exploited children hosts a ride like this every year except the last two because of COVID.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Friday, more than 100 people hopped on their bikes to make a 100-mile trek around Erie County for the Ride for Missing Children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hosts a ride like this every year except the last two because of COVID.

The ride took place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., starting and ending at Cheektowaga Town Park.

2 On Your Side spoke to the chair of ride for Missing Children for Buffalo, who says the ride has one purpose.

"It's about the awareness that we can let those parents know that we want to give them hope, that their child is out there and our goal is to bring awareness so they can have hope that we'll bring their child home," Patrick Hilkey the chair of Ride for Missing Children said.