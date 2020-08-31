Missing child from California found in Buffalo; mother charged with child abduction

U.S. Marshals announced that Talia Jones, 6, was found Monday morning at a residence on 100 block of Stevens Street in Buffalo with her mother, Melinda Davis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A child who has been missing from California since June 2019 has been found here in Western New York.

U.S. Marshals announced that Talia Jones, 6, was found Monday morning at a residence on 100 block of Stevens Street in Buffalo with her mother, Melinda Davis.

Davis, 43, was wanted on a felony Child Abduction warrant from Los Angeles.

Authorities say Jones was last seen on June 17, 2019 in San Pedro, California and it was believed that she was in the company of her mother but their whereabouts for the last year have been unknown.

Crime Stoppers received a tip from the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles, that Davis may have fled to the Buffalo with the child.