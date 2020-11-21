Cheektowaga Police seek help in finding 17-year-old girl

Though she is missing, police say Emily has 'sporadically' been in contact with her father via texts. She has not told him where she is.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 17-year-old girl has gone missing, and Cheektowaga Police are asking for help in attempting to locate her.

Police say Emily Himmelsbach is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. They say she left home in the middle of the night sometime on Monday, November 9.

Though she is missing, police say Emily has "sporadically" been in contact with her father via texts. She has not told him where she is, and she has not been attending school.

Emily drives a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a New York State license plate number JJV-6041.