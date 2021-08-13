Missing: Cheektowaga Police seek help locating woman

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.
Police say Jenni Cooper drove her car to a store around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and has not been in contact with any family since. They added that she has a history of depression and likes tp spend hours in local parks.
She was driving a maroon 2015 Chevy Malibu, with a New York license plate EAY2504.
If you've been in contact with Cooper or have any information about her whereabouts, Cheektowaga Police ask that you contact them immediately at (716) 686-3500. Refer to case CD# 21-136999.