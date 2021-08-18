Missing: Cheektowaga Police attempting to locate 15-year-old girl

Sophia Lovallo ran away from home early Wednesday, according to Cheektowaga Police. They say she could be somewhere in South Buffalo, or heading to Pennsylvania.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 15-year-old girl has gone missing, and the Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for help in locating her.

Sophia Lovallo ran away from home early Wednesday morning, according to Cheektowaga Police, who added that she might be somewhere in South Buffalo or making her way through the Southern Tier to Pennsylvania.

Police say she may attempt to hide her identity with a false name and birthdate. They list her as white with blue/green eyes and blonde hair. She's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you've seen Sophia or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3500, or your nearest police department.