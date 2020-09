Cheektowaga Police say she was last seen on Austin Street in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing.

They are looking for Lyna Soto, who is listed as 4 feet, 3 inches tall and 75 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde tips.

