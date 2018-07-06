BUFFALO, NY — The Niagara County Sheriff's office says the mom and son reported missing Wednesday have been located and are safe.

Rose Mudd, 38, and her 10-year-old son Thomas Mudd III were last seen at Niagara Falls Hard Rock Cafe at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They were reported missing by Mudd's husband when they didn't show up to a concert in Buffalo later that day.

They were located in Niagara Falls near the airport just before 11am Thursday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

Niagara County Sheriff tells 2 On Your Side the young boy is currently with other family members.

