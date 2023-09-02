Man reported as missing in Chautauqua County had been involved in a tractor accident

The man had crashed his tractor into a deep ravine along the power line road around 11 a.m. Friday.

RIPLEY, N.Y. — An 88-year-old man who had been reported as missing Friday was involved in a tractor accident.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing man at 8:51 p.m. Friday, at which point officers were dispatched to a location along East Side Hill Road. K-9 Bentley searched for about a mile in wooded area before locating the 88-year-old, who had been involved in an accident.

Deputies worked their way down the ravine and and brought him to Ripley Fire Department personnel, who then began treating the man for his injuries. He was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., for further treatment.