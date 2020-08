Police are looking for Kira Ivon, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a girl who has been missing since Wednesday from her Davey Street address.

Police are looking for Kira Ivon, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.