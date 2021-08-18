Missing: Buffalo Police looking for 3 children from Howard Street

Police say 12-year-old Ariana Brown, 10-year-old Zaire Brown, and 8-year-old Isaiah Brown of Howard Street are missing. They were last seen on Prospect Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three children went missing on Thursday, and the Buffalo Police Department is asking for help in finding them.

Police say 12-year-old Ariana Brown, 10-year-old Zaire Brown, and 8-year-old Isaiah Brown have gone missing from Howard Street, just south of William Street.

The children "were last spotted walking on Prospect Avenue, and may be trying to get to Niagara Falls," according to police.

Ariana Brown, a 12-year-old girl, was wearing a gray jacket, gray pants and had a yellow tote bag and gray book bag. She might have been wearing white flip-flops.

Zaire Brown, a 10-year-old boy, wore a green T-shirt, black jacket and black sneakers.

Isaiah Brown, an 8-year-old boy, wore black sweatpants, and police say he might have also worn a maroon-colored sweatshirt.