Missing: Buffalo Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old girl has gone missing, and Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating her.

Police describe Alajah Palmer as Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with white writing, black pants, black sneakers, and red and black braids.

Alajah was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Masten Avenue, near East Ferry Street, according to Buffalo Police, who say she might also be in the Niagara Falls area.