Missing: Buffalo Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old girl has gone missing, and Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating her.
Police describe Alajah Palmer as Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with white writing, black pants, black sneakers, and red and black braids.
Alajah was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Masten Avenue, near East Ferry Street, according to Buffalo Police, who say she might also be in the Niagara Falls area.
Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.