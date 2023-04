Lashay Shaw, who is Black, is described a 5 feet, 4 inches and 135 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Lashay Shaw, who has gone missing.

It was not revealed in the Buffalo Police social media post when or where she was last seen.