BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating 14-year-old Darcherece Thomas, who was last seen Wednesday morning entering the Emerson School of Hospitality on Chippewa Street.

Police say she is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue blazer, a coat with a hood, black furry boots, blue jeans, and a gray Buffalo Bills facemask. She has braided hair.