Missing: Buffalo Police trying to locate 17-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Police say Paris Munn was last seen on Ivy Street, on the city's East Side, on Thursday. She is described as Black and 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has peach hair and was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a dark blue top, with "LOVE" in white lettering across it.