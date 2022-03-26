Missing: Buffalo Police trying to locate 17-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing.
Police say Paris Munn was last seen on Ivy Street, on the city's East Side, on Thursday. She is described as Black and 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has peach hair and was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a dark blue top, with "LOVE" in white lettering across it.
Anyone with information regarding Paris' whereabouts is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department. You can call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.