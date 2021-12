Brandon Hunley, 31, is listed at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. Police say he might be wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket with a hood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are attempting to locate a man who has been missing since Nov. 29.

Police are asking to public assistance in finding 31-year-old Brandon Hunley of Minnesota Avenue on the city's East Side.

Hunley is listed at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. Police say he might be wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket with a hood.