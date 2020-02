Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Mya Martinez is listed as 5 feet tall and 165 pounds with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen around Northampton Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information about Martinez or her whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

