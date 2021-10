Michael C. Jackson, 64, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing facility at 257 State Street. He was wearing a red sweat suit.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking for help in locating a 64-year-old man who recently left a nursing facility.

