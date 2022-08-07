Missing 86-year-old woman in Amherst found

Amherst Police canceled the missing person alert for Leona Ordway early Monday morning.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An 86-year-old woman from Amherst that was reported missing has been located. Police thank the public in their assistance in finding her.

Police say she was located in good health in Cheektowaga and has since be reunited with her family.

Leona Ordway was last seen at 1:03 p.m. Sunday around Hopkins and Klein roads in Amherst. A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was later issued for Ordway, who has dementia. That Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was canceled just after 1:00 a.m. Monday.

"She may be wearing a gray floral top and pink pants," according to Amherst Police.

Ordway, who is white, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds and has white/gray hair and brown eyes. She wears eyeglasses.

Ordway's vehicle, a gray four-door 2008 Chevy Impala, has a New York registration of GKN-4509. It was an Air Force and Canadian/American sticker in the rear window.