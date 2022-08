West Seneca Police say Darlene Vacanti was located safely Wednesday morning.

According to West Seneca Police, Darlene Vacanti was located safely Wednesday morning on a bus in Niagara Falls. Vacanti was initially reported missing late Tuesday night.

No further information has been provided at this time.