SILVER CREEK, NY — A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after he went missing and was found in a ravine Wednesday evening.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a report around 4:30 p.m. that the boy had gone missing after his mother stepped away to do laundry.

Deputies, New York State Troopers and local fire departments helped search the home, yard, vehicles and surrounding area. A K-9 and Starflight helicopter assisted in the search.

The child was found about a mile and a half from the home uninjured, but frightened.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

