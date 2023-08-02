Missing: Buffalo Police ask for help finding 2 boys

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help in finding two missing boys.
Daeron Moss, 11, and Markeylo Moss, 10, were last seen on the 100 block of Hickory Street in the City of Buffalo, near the JFK Recreation Center and Clinton Street, according to Buffalo Police on Saturday night.
Daeron was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black sweatpants.
Markeylo was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, Buffalo Police said.
Anyone who has information regarding Daeron and Markeylo's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
