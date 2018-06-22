TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Town of Tonawanda Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been found after he went missing.

Police tweeted out that Adam Jones was found safely and thanked the public for their assistance.

***Cancel Attempt to Locate**** The previously reported missing child Adam Jones, has been located safe at this time. Thank you for the publics assistance. — Town_Tonawanda_PD (@TTPD) June 22, 2018

Authorities say Adam Jones went missing about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kenney Field. Police did consider him a runaway and said that he may be with friends.

Adam has brown hair, is 5'4" tall and weighs about 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Nike sneakers with orange and navy blue trim, shorts and a t-shirt.

If you have any idea where he might be, you're asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police at 876-5300.

