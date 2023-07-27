Miracle Treat Day benefits Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Treat yourself today to a sweet treat at Dairy Queen and $1 or more will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital.
The promotion is for all those purchasing a Blizzard at participating locations. To find out if there is a location near you click here.
Every year the DQ System donates millions to local children's hospitals across the U.S. & Canada. Contributions collected from Miracle Treat Day will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and then given to those local hospital's to directly help kids in the community.
To learn more about Miracle Treat day people can visit www.dairyqueen.com