Miracle Treat Day benefits Oishei Children's Hospital

Buy a sweet treat today to help benefit Oishei Children's Hospital at local Dairy Queen locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Treat yourself today to a sweet treat at Dairy Queen and $1 or more will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The promotion is for all those purchasing a Blizzard at participating locations. To find out if there is a location near you click here.

It’s Miracle Treat Day! 🍦 Head to your local @dairyqueen for a sweet treat to support kids like Penny & Chase! For... Posted by Oishei Children's Hospital on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Every year the DQ System donates millions to local children's hospitals across the U.S. & Canada. Contributions collected from Miracle Treat Day will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and then given to those local hospital's to directly help kids in the community.