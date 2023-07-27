x
Miracle Treat Day benefits Oishei Children's Hospital

Buy a sweet treat today to help benefit Oishei Children's Hospital at local Dairy Queen locations.
Credit: Miracle Treat Day, Dairy Queen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Treat yourself today to a sweet treat at Dairy Queen and $1 or more will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital

The promotion is for all those purchasing a Blizzard at participating locations. To find out if there is a location near you click here

It’s Miracle Treat Day! 🍦 Head to your local @dairyqueen for a sweet treat to support kids like Penny & Chase! For...

Posted by Oishei Children's Hospital on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Every year the DQ System donates millions to local children's hospitals across the U.S. & Canada. Contributions collected from Miracle Treat Day will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and then given to those local hospital's to directly help kids in the community.

To learn more about Miracle Treat day people can visit www.dairyqueen.com

