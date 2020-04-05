BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday was supposed to be day one of what has become an annual get-together for the members of the legendary 1980 US Olympic Hockey team, the team that orchestrated the Miracle On Ice in Lake Placid.

This year's Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp was to be extra special, marking the 40th anniversary of their gold medal performance. They marked the anniversary on the actual date in Las Vegas, but these guys said there's no place like Lake Placid

"When you get together in Lake Placid it just makes the reunion a little more special because you're in the house and the building that is so special to us," said Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 squad.

"They haven't changed, that is the best part nobody's changed a bit it just us," said assistant coach Craig Patrick. "It is just awesome to be around them again."

"It is not just a camp, its a family," said Ken Morrow.

WGRZ was able to sit down via Zoom, with several members of the team, Eruzione, Rob McClanahan, Morrow, Dave Silk, Patrick and the fantasy camp director Katie Million. They all said it has been disappointing that several events, like the camp, have been put on hold. But it is important to keep things in perspective.

"Well everyone's life has been put on hold for the most part," McClanahan said.

"It's not just the miracle team who's lives are on hold, it's our lives in general," Silk said.

Organizers have moved the event until the end of summer. In the meantime, Eruzione said maybe they can fill the gap through more virtual team get-togethers.

"A bunch of us would love to get together and talk, and do what we normally done and insult each other," Eruzione said.

That way they can keep those miracle memories alive until they can get together again in person.