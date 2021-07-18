Miracle League will receive funding to repair, improve diamond

The Miracle League of Western New York is a baseball organization for kids with special needs. Its field was vandalized back in May.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — After its field was vandalized back in May, the Miracle League of Western New York announced Sunday that it will be receiving funding to not only repair but improve the diamond.

The "Miracle League of Western New York" is a baseball organization for kids with special needs.

Leaders of the group say Erie County funding will help them make [potential improvements such as putting up a scoreboard or installing a splash pad, which they say would add to the kids' experience.

"It's just that extra added touch that improves your day when you're here, and that's what we are about," said Scott McManigle, who is the executive director of the Miracle League. "My slogan for the field is, 'We are what you want us to be.' "