Miracle League receiving support after social media post details property damage

The baseball organization for kids with special needs said people started donating money to help with repairs at the Grand Island facility.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Miracle League of Western New York is thanking the community for its support after posting about some recent damage on their property.

In a Facebook post, the baseball organization for kids with special needs shared photos detailing the damage.

After explaining how people sometimes jump the fence to use their space, but aren't always kind to the equipment, they said people started donating money to help with repairs.

They're now working on a bigger project to protect the facility, thanks to the support.

"We do not take any joy turning footage over from our security cameras to the parks dept., schools and local law enforcement offices to identify trespassers, but we have and plan to hold these individuals responsible for the damages and the costs they cause," the Miracle League said in a post.