Minnesota takes down St. Cloud State to advance for Frozen Four

FARGO, N.D. — It was an inter-state battle for a spot in the Frozen Four Saturday between the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State.
In the end, the Gophers punched their ticket to Tampa and a shot at the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship with a 4-1 win in the Fargo Regional final.
Bryce Brodzinski, Jaxon Nelson, Logan Cooley and Jackson Lacombe each scored for Minnesota, and Justen Close made 27 saves.
Though it's been 20 years since the program won a championship, 2023 marks the second year in a row that Minnesota has reached the Frozen Four; last year the Gophers fell to Minnesota State 5-1 in the semifinals.
Next up, the U of M meets Boston University on the ice on Thursday, April 6. Want to cheer on Gophers in person? Click here for ticket information.
