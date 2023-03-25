Minnesota takes down St. Cloud State to advance for Frozen Four

The Gophers punched their ticket to Tampa and a shot at the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship with a win over the Huskies Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — It was an inter-state battle for a spot in the Frozen Four Saturday between the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State.

In the end, the Gophers punched their ticket to Tampa and a shot at the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship with a 4-1 win in the Fargo Regional final.

Bryce Brodzinski, Jaxon Nelson, Logan Cooley and Jackson Lacombe each scored for Minnesota, and Justen Close made 27 saves.

SKI-U-MAH IN THE SUNSHINE STATE! ☀️



WE'RE OFF TO TAMPA! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/USsQMfD5gL — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 26, 2023

Though it's been 20 years since the program won a championship, 2023 marks the second year in a row that Minnesota has reached the Frozen Four; last year the Gophers fell to Minnesota State 5-1 in the semifinals.

Next up, the U of M meets Boston University on the ice on Thursday, April 6. Want to cheer on Gophers in person? Click here for ticket information.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+