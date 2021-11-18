Mineo's South Pizzeria to double space on South Park

Mineo’s South Pizzeria plans to demolish its building at 2154 South Park Ave. and convert a commercial building next door into a 3,000-square-foot pizzeria.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 40-year-old South Buffalo pizzeria is planning an expansion to double in size.

Mineo’s South Pizzeria plans to demolish its building at 2154 South Park Ave. and convert a commercial building next door at 2156 South Park Ave. into a 3,000-square-foot pizzeria.

Plans call for adding 480 square feet inside and a 300-square-foot patio for more dining space inside and out. Additional parking will be on the site of the building to be demolished.