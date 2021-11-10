Milo's on Main to return to the Northtowns

Kollidas has leased 9430 Main St. at Goodrich in Clarence, a former Dunkin’ Donuts, where he will open Milo’s on Main early next year.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Two years after selling his Williamsville restaurant, Ray Kollidas is resurrecting Milo’s in a different format.

Kollidas has leased 9430 Main St. at Goodrich in Clarence, a former Dunkin’ Donuts, where he will open Milo’s on Main early next year.

It will be a different restaurant from what past patrons remember. The new space is 2,200 square feet with 50 seats for full-service, inside table service, 30 seats on the patio and a drive-thru.