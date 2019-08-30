BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ohio Street lift bridge is getting a makeover.

Congressman Brian Higgins and State Senator Tim Kennedy on Friday announced $10.6 million in state and federal funding for the project.

The bridge takes you over the bridge to the Silo City area.

It was first built in 1866, and it hasn't had any major work done in almost 60 years.

The project is currently in the design phase. Work is expected to begin in 2021.

