ALBION, N.Y. — David Bellavia will soon become the Iraq War’s first living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient.

According to the Military Times, the veteran and radio host would be the seventh person to receive such an honor from the Iraq War. The previous six were awarded posthumously.

The report says he would receive the honor later this month.

After his service, Bellavia wrote a memoir, "House to House: An Epic Memoir of War," which was released in 2007 and co-written with John R. Bruning.

Bellavia -- a decorated Iraq War veteran, co-founder of Vets for Freedom and a radio show host on WBEN (AM-930) in Buffalo -- lost the GOP primary for the 27th district to Re. Chris Collins in 2012.

