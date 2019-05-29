BUFFALO, N.Y. — A tweet from the Bisons said it all for a sweet moment at Tueday's night's game: "I'm not crying, you're crying!"

Tom Michaels and his wife Shannon hit a home run with a surprise for their kids, Mya and Vinny.

Tom serves in the U.S. Air Force and he has been away from his family for five months.

Back here in Buffalo, Buster Bison helped him find his way to his littlest fans.

Mya was overjoyed. Vinny may have been a little stunned, but the crowd went wild -- getting on their feet and cheering what had to be the play of the game.