Mild temperatures impacting winter activities, but a significant cooldown is on the way

Meteorologist Patrick Hammer says if the month of December ended now, it would be the second-warmest December on record.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though we're just a week away from Christmas, it hasn't felt like a Winter Wonderland, with all the warm weather we've been having this month.

That's put a lot of winter activities on ice.

Because of the warm temperatures, the Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo has only been open one day for ice skating this holiday season.

"It is a bummer because, I'll tell you, Rotary Rink really brings a lot of people together, and you're downtown, it's where people like to come together. All the kids that are missing out on this skating, and the best part of it it's free to the public," said Michael Schmand, the director of Buffalo Place.

Over at Canalside, unseasonably warm air has forced skating to be closed several times since Thanksgiving.

Curling has been shut down as well.

"The chillers are only up to a certain point, and once we get to rainy temperatures or sunny days above 50, we do start to see a little bit of melting off," said Lauren Moloney Ford, the general manager at Canalside.

Down at Holiday Valley, the resort hasn't been able to sustain the warm air.

"We did open at the beginning of December for a couple days, then we closed, and we reopened, and then we closed, and we just reopened again today, Friday," said Jane Eshbaugh, the marketing director at Holiday Valley Resort.

Eshbaugh says some guests have canceled their reservations.

You may be wondering how this December stacks up to previous years.

"We've had warm Decembers before, but if we're halfway through the month, and if the month we're to have ended today, this would go down as the second-warmest December on record," 2 On Your Side meteorologist Patrick Hammer said.

But change is in the forecast.

"As we head into Sunday and next week, temperatures a little bit more typical of December are heading our way, so it's going to feel a little bit more normal. Eventually we're going to build in some snow," Hammer said.

And with that breath of cold air, Rotary Rink plans on opening Monday night. Canalside ice activities should be open all weekend.

Holiday Valley plans on making snow Saturday night.