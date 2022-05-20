Mike Myers shows support for Buffalo community on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'Just today I was just thinking how much we love Buffalo, and we just want to send our love to you. That's all,' Mike Myers said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Love and support continues to make its way to the Queen City following last weekend's tragedy.

Ten people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting on May 14 at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Thursday night, actor Mike Myers was on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he showed his support for the Buffalo community. Myers wore a Buffalo Sabres jersey on the show, and when asked about it by Colbert, Myers responded, "This is, uh ... Just wanted to send some love to the people of Buffalo."

Myers is from Toronto, Canada, which is about a two-hour drive away from Buffalo. The actor went on to say, "Just today I was just thinking how much we love Buffalo, and we just want to send our love to you. That's all."

You can watch the interaction in the Facebook post below: