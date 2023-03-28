Mighty Wurlitzer organ restored to its glory days

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Mighty Wurlitzer organ at the Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center has a fresh look.
The venue posted pictures of the newly restored organ on their Facebook page.
The painting and art restoration was completed by muralist and artist Tim Martin.
The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ was first installed in the theatre in 1926, and its console was originally painted to match with the theatre's interior. The organ has been restored and fixed multiple times over the past several decades, with the most recent restoration projecting being completed in March 2023.
It boasts two massive blowers, 22 ranks of pipes, 3,000 individual pipes, with the tallest pipe being 16 feet.