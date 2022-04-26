Mickey Rats gets one more summer in the sun as demolition begins on Captain Kidd's

The bar/restaurant will open on Memorial Day weekend and close for good on Labor Day.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Last call for Mickey Rats Beach Club will be this summer — and the party is over for Captain Kidd's.

If the fate of the popular Lake Erie restaurants/bars sounds familiar, that’s because the two properties have been staring at closure since Ellicott Development Co. bought them in 2016.

But with the demolition of the Captain Kidd’s already under way, William Paladino, president and CEO of Ellicott Development Co., said this summer will be the final one for Mickey Rats. The bar/restaurant will open on Memorial Day weekend and close for good on Labor Day.