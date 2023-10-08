Michigan Street bridge is open once again

The bridge was shut down back in May for timber and concrete repairs, and the City of Buffalo says they were able to open the bridge 3 weeks ahead of schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street bridge in Buffalo is open once again.

City crews removed "closed" signs on Thursday afternoon. The bridge was shut down back in May for timber and concrete repairs, and the City of Buffalo says they were able to open the bridge three weeks ahead of schedule.

"With the development in the area, not just with Ganson Street but also with Canalside, we're happy to open this bridge," Nolan Skipper, a city engineer, said Thursday.

"There's a lot of pedestrian traffic, bicycle traffic with the shoreline trail nearby, so we're happy to have this bridge open. With the Ohio Street bridge, they have become crucial parts of infrastructure in this area."