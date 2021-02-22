Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor looks towards future as tourist destination

The heritage corridor is working with an award winning design firm to develop a plan to create a tourist designation and strengthen the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission is making moves towards building its area into a tourist destination while also strengthening its assets and the community.

The heritage corridor is working with the award winning design firm, Moody Nolan, to develop the strategic plan towards that goal.

“The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor sites reflect the richness of African American history and culture which is deeply embedded in the American story of perseverance,” says Latoya Nelson Kamdang, director of New York operations for Moody Nolan.

“With our firm’s national expertise on cultural projects, we are energized by the opportunity to work with the community to identify ways to celebrate the people, the places, and the movements.”

Moody Nolan is the largest African American-owned design firm in the US. The firm and the corridor commission will work together and work with the community over 12 months to develop the plan.