Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission receives $50,000 grant

The commission received funding from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission, is one of 33 sites across the nation awarded a grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

On Tuesday it was announced that the fund was awarded a $50,000 grant to protect and preserve a site representing African American history.

“This funding will allow us to move forward with the creation of a MSAAHCC Headquarters and Visitor Center with a Michigan Street Black-Owned Business Incubator Program, which was a key project identified in our Strategic Plan formally presented to the community this past February,” said Terry Alford, MSAAHCC’s Executive Director. “This significant award from the National Trust will enable us to continue our planning process and our efforts to successfully assess and address the economic development needs of our Heritage Corridor and those historic neighborhoods within and beyond it that will ultimately lead to bringing our vision of a vibrant business hub that complements our present founding cultural anchors to fruition.”

The AACHAF, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, awarded a total of $3 million to 33 organizations this year. The Action Fund reports that since it began in 2017 it has supported 160 places through the National Grant Program.

This year the funds were focused on "historic sites tied to Black arts, culture, civic engagement, entrepreneurship, sports, medicine, education, religion, and social justice."

"The cultural landscapes and historic buildings featured in this year’s list showcase the breadth and depth of African American life, history, and architecture across generations,” said Brent Leggs, Executive Director, AACHAF. “At the National Trust, we aim to broaden the public's understanding of the Black experience in America, while also underscoring the very urgent need to identify and protect these sites for the benefit of the communities they have long served. We commend this year’s grantees for advancing this movement and stewarding these invaluable cultural assets into the future.”